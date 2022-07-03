How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 3, 2022: TV/Streaming Options
On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.
Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
Live TV Streaming Option
Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday
Tampa Bay Rays (42-36, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (44-35, second in the AL East)
Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -133, Rays +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.
Toronto has a 44-35 record overall and a 25-17 record in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 24-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.
Tampa Bay is 17-19 in road games and 42-36 overall. The Rays have a 25-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.
The teams square off Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Rays lead the season series 4-3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 19 home runs while slugging .492. Alejandro Kirk is 11-for-28 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.
Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles and three home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 13-for-30 with three doubles over the last 10 games.
LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs
Rays: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by one run
INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)
Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)