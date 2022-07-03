How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on July 3, 2022: TV/Streaming Options

On Sunday, July 3, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Sunday

Tampa Bay Rays (42-36, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (44-35, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane Baz (0-1, 3.37 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 21 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (4-2, 3.12 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 46 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -133, Rays +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday.

Toronto has a 44-35 record overall and a 25-17 record in home games. The Blue Jays have gone 24-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Tampa Bay is 17-19 in road games and 42-36 overall. The Rays have a 25-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

The teams square off Sunday for the eighth time this season. The Rays lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with 19 home runs while slugging .492. Alejandro Kirk is 11-for-28 with two home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 11 doubles and three home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 13-for-30 with three doubles over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .279 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs

Rays: 5-5, .268 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Julian Merryweather: 60-Day IL (side), Kevin Gausman: day-to-day (ankle), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)