How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 12, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 12, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Rays visit the Blue Jays to open 5-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (78-60, second in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (78-61, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Monday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Cooper Criswell (0-0); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (10-5, 5.23 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 129 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays start a five-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.

Toronto has a 38-29 record in home games and a 78-61 record overall. The Blue Jays are 59-30 in games when they record at least eight hits.

Tampa Bay has a 78-60 record overall and a 31-36 record on the road. The Rays have a 51-25 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Monday for the 11th time this season. The Rays lead the season series 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 31 doubles and 27 home runs for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 22-for-44 with six doubles, a triple and six home runs over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and eight home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 12-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .285 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rays: 7-3, .263 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Brendan McKay: 15-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)