How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Doubleheader Live Online on September 13, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at 1:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The games are airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the games are streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Rays take on the Blue Jays looking to end road skid

Tampa Bay Rays (78-61, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (79-61, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 1:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (7-4, 2.54 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 119 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Alek Manoah (14-7, 2.42 ERA, .99 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays will attempt to stop their three-game road slide in a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto is 39-29 in home games and 79-61 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .327 on-base percentage, the top percentage in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 31-37 record on the road and a 78-61 record overall. The Rays have a 21-8 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The teams match up Tuesday for the 12th time this season. The Rays lead the season series 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 32 doubles, 27 home runs and 82 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 21-for-42 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 19 RBI over the past 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and eight home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-38 with five doubles, a home run and six RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 8-2, .280 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Rays: 6-4, .256 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: day-to-day (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)