MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online on September 14, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays play the Rays with 2-1 series lead

Tampa Bay Rays (79-62, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (80-62, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (10-4, 2.57 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 113 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Ross Stripling (7-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -120, Rays +100; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays, leading the series 2-1.

Toronto has an 80-62 record overall and a 40-30 record at home. The Blue Jays have gone 38-12 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tampa Bay is 79-62 overall and 32-38 on the road. The Rays have gone 52-25 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 14th time this season. The Rays are up 7-6 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ranks second on the Blue Jays with 60 extra base hits (33 doubles and 27 home runs). Bo Bichette is 21-for-44 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and eight home runs for the Rays. Randy Arozarena is 11-for-40 with five doubles, a home run and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .285 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)