How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online on September 15, 2022: Streaming Options

On Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Toronto Blue Jays host the Tampa Bay Rays Thursday

Tampa Bay Rays (79-63, third in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (81-62, second in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (0-0); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.31 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 179 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -141, Rays +120; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Toronto has gone 41-30 at home and 81-62 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .427 slugging percentage to rank fourth in the majors.

Tampa Bay is 32-39 on the road and 79-63 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.38 ERA, which ranks fourth in the majors.

The teams meet Thursday for the 15th time this season. The season series is tied 7-7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 28 home runs, 51 walks and 84 RBI while hitting .278 for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 20-for-43 with six doubles, a triple, six home runs and 15 RBI over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena leads the Rays with 19 home runs while slugging .450. Manuel Margot is 11-for-32 with three doubles and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .282 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Rays: 5-5, .249 batting average, 4.87 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Lourdes Gurriel Jr.: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Thompson: 15-Day IL (tricep), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)