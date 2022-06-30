How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on June 30, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on YouTube, as this week’s “MLB Game of the Week.”

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Thursday, June 30, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: YouTube

Stream: Watch on MLB Game of the Week on YouTube

While you can’t stream the game on fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, and DIRECTV STREAM, the game will be stream on YouTube. You don’t need a subscription to YouTube TV to watch the game, but if you have the 4K Plus add-on, you will be able to watch it there in 4K.

Game Preview: Blue Jays play the Rays in first of 5-game series

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Rays (40-34, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (42-33, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Jeffrey Springs (3-2, 2.25 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (2-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays open a five-game series at home against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday.

Toronto has a 42-33 record overall and a 23-15 record at home. The Blue Jays have a 23-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tampa Bay is 15-17 in road games and 40-34 overall. The Rays have the third-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.23.

The teams meet Thursday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 10 doubles and 18 home runs for the Blue Jays. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-33 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Randy Arozarena has 16 doubles, two triples and seven home runs for the Rays. Harold Ramirez is 11-for-24 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.30 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Rays: 5-5, .254 batting average, 3.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Tayler Saucedo: 60-Day IL (hip), Hyun-Jin Ryu: 60-Day IL (forearm), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (back), Trevor Richards: 15-Day IL (neck), Julian Merryweather: 15-Day IL (side), Andrew Vasquez: 15-Day IL (ankle), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Nate Pearson: 60-Day IL (mono)

Rays: Manuel Margot: 60-Day IL (knee), Kevin Kiermaier: 10-Day IL (hip), Drew Rasmussen: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Mike Zunino: 10-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

