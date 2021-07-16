How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming
On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers
- When: Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest
- Stream: Watch with Subscription to AT&T TV
In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.
PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (7-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)
LINE: Blue Jays -236, Rangers +197; over/under is 9 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Blue Jays Friday.
The Blue Jays are 19-20 on their home turf. Toronto’s lineup has 130 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 28 homers.
The Rangers have gone 13-30 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .395.
