How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jordan Lyles (5-5, 4.86 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (7-4, 3.13 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 130 strikeouts)

LINE: Blue Jays -236, Rangers +197; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Adolis Garcia and the Rangers will take on the Blue Jays Friday.

The Blue Jays are 19-20 on their home turf. Toronto’s lineup has 130 home runs this season, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the club with 28 homers.

The Rangers have gone 13-30 away from home. Texas hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .301 this season, led by Joey Gallo with a mark of .395.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

