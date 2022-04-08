How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Rangers visit the Blue Jays in season opener

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (0-0); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -165, Rangers +135

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays begin the season at home against the Texas Rangers.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .266 and slugging .466.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 24-57 on the road last season. The Rangers pitching staff had a collective 4.79 ERA while averaging 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: None listed.

Rangers: Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)