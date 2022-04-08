 Skip to Content
How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Opening Day Game Live Online on April 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 8, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Texas Rangers games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest + 35 Top Cable Channels

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Rangers visit the Blue Jays in season opener

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (0-0); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -165, Rangers +135

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays begin the season at home against the Texas Rangers.

Toronto went 91-71 overall and 47-34 in home games last season. The Blue Jays averaged 9.0 hits per game last season while batting a collective .266 and slugging .466.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 24-57 on the road last season. The Rangers pitching staff had a collective 4.79 ERA while averaging 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: None listed.

Rangers: Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)

