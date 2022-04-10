How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers Game Live Online on April 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels/Viewing Options

On Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 1:37 PM EDT, the Toronto Blue Jays face the Texas Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, DIRECTV STREAM is the primary option to stream Texas Rangers games.

Can you stream Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Toronto Blue Jays vs. Texas Rangers game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Texas Rangers vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Preview: Blue Jays try to sweep 3-game series over the Rangers

Texas Rangers (0-2) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (2-0)

Toronto; Sunday, 1:37 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Spencer Howard (0-0); Blue Jays: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -246, Rangers +201; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays will try to sweep a three-game series with a win against the Texas Rangers.

Toronto had a 91-71 record overall and a 47-34 record in home games last season. The Blue Jays scored 5.2 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 4.1.

Texas went 60-102 overall and 24-57 on the road last season. The Rangers slugged .375 with a .294 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Nate Pearson: 10-Day IL (mono)

Rangers: Jon Gray: 10-Day IL (blister), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jonathan Hernandez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Richards: 10-Day IL (blister)