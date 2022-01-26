How to Watch Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on January 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Anaheim Ducks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Anaheim Ducks games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Anaheim Ducks, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto takes on Anaheim, looks for 4th straight home win

Anaheim Ducks (21-16-7, second in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (25-10-3, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Anaheim aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Maple Leafs have gone 14-4-1 in home games. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 31 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with nine.

The Ducks are 8-9-3 on the road. Anaheim is 10th in the Western Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 4.8 assists.

In their last meeting on Nov. 28, Toronto won 5-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews has 41 total points for the Maple Leafs, 25 goals and 16 assists. Alexander Kerfoot has nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Troy Terry leads the Ducks with 23 goals and has 37 points. Derek Grant has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.5 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, four penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Justin Holl: out (covid-19 protocol), Jake Muzzin: day to day (concussion), Ondrej Kase: out (covid-19 protocol).

Ducks: Sonny Milano: day to day (upper body), Simon Benoit: out (health protocols), Anthony Stolarz: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Manson: out (health and safety protocols), Josh Mahura: out (upper-body), Adam Henrique: out (lower body).