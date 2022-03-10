How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 10, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Matthews and Toronto take on Arizona

Arizona Coyotes (17-35-4, eighth in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (37-16-4, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with Arizona. He ranks fourth in the league with 75 points, scoring 43 goals and recording 32 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 20-7-1 at home. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Matthews with 43.

The Coyotes have gone 8-15-3 away from home. Arizona scores 2.5 goals per game, the least in the league. Clayton Keller leads the team with 24 total goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 12, Arizona won 2-1. Ryan Dzingel scored two goals for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews has 75 total points for the Maple Leafs, 43 goals and 32 assists. Mitch Marner has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Keller leads the Coyotes with 54 points, scoring 24 goals and adding 30 assists. Nick Schmaltz has 11 goals over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 4.2 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while giving up 4.3 goals per game with an .860 save percentage.

Coyotes: 6-4-0, averaging 4.1 goals, 7.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness).

Coyotes: Jay Beagle: out (lower body), Liam O’Brien: out (upper-body), Johan Larsson: out (lower-body), Andrew Ladd: out (lower body).