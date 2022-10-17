How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels
On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes
- When: Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.
Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?
If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
|DTV STREAM
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|50% OFF
|Sign Up
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$69.99
|$25
|$35
|$35
|$64.99
|Bally Sports Arizona
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Fox Sports Arizona
|≥ $89.99
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
All Live TV Streaming Services
Arizona Coyotes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto faces Arizona in a non-conference matchup
Arizona Coyotes (0-2-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)
Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Arizona Coyotes in a non-conference matchup.
Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple Leafs committed 296 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.6 penalty minutes per game.
Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record in road games last season. The Coyotes gave up 3.8 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.
INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).
Coyotes: Ben McCartney: out (lower body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).