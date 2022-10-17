 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Phoenix, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Arizona≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona + 35 Top Cable Channels

Arizona Coyotes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto faces Arizona in a non-conference matchup

Arizona Coyotes (0-2-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Arizona Coyotes in a non-conference matchup.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple Leafs committed 296 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.6 penalty minutes per game.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record in road games last season. The Coyotes gave up 3.8 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

Coyotes: Ben McCartney: out (lower body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.