How to Watch Arizona Coyotes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on October 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, October 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Arizona Coyotes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Arizona and Fox Sports Arizona, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Arizona Coyotes

In Phoenix, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Arizona. It's also available on Bally Sports+.

Arizona Coyotes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto faces Arizona in a non-conference matchup

Arizona Coyotes (0-2-0, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-1-0, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs take on the Arizona Coyotes in a non-conference matchup.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple Leafs committed 296 total penalties last season, averaging 3.6 per game and serving 8.6 penalty minutes per game.

Arizona had a 25-50-7 record overall and a 14-23-4 record in road games last season. The Coyotes gave up 3.8 goals per game while scoring 2.5 last season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

Coyotes: Ben McCartney: out (lower body), Andrew Ladd: out (undisclosed), Jakob Chychrun: out (ankle).