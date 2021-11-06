How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

When: Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto takes home win streak into matchup with Boston

By The Associated Press

Boston Bruins (5-3-0, second in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (6-4-1, first in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -138, Bruins +115; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Boston trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall with a 18-7-3 record at home during the 2020-21 season. Goalies for the Maple Leafs allowed 2.6 goals on 27.7 shots per game last season.

Boston went 33-16-7 overall a season ago while going 15-9-4 on the road. The Bruins scored 164 total goals last season averaging 2.9 per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Bruins: Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).