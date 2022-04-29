 Skip to Content
How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on April 29, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, April 29, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NESN≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NESN + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Boston faces Toronto, looks for 5th straight win

Boston Bruins (51-25-5, fourth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (53-21-7, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -126, Bruins +104; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Boston will look to keep its four-game win streak going when the Bruins take on Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are 15-8-2 against opponents in the Atlantic. Toronto averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 96 total minutes.

The Bruins are 18-6-1 against the rest of their division. Boston averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the Eastern Conference. Brad Marchand leads the team serving 97 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 29, Toronto won 6-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 106 total points for the Maple Leafs, 60 goals and 46 assists. Ilya Mikheyev has five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Marchand leads the Bruins with 48 total assists and has 80 points. Patrice Bergeron has 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .898 save percentage.

Bruins: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.9 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Michael Bunting: day to day (undisclosed).

Bruins: Jesper Froden: out (undisclosed).

