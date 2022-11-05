How to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

When: Saturday, November 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Bruins play the Maple Leafs on 7-game win streak

Boston Bruins (10-1-0, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins will try to keep their seven-game win streak going when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 5-4-2 record overall and a 1-1-0 record in Atlantic Division games. The Maple Leafs are 5-1-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Boston is 10-1-0 overall with a 2-1-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have scored 49 total goals (4.4 per game) to lead the league.

The matchup Saturday is the fourth time these teams meet this season. The Maple Leafs won 5-2 in the last matchup. John Tavares led the Maple Leafs with three goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has scored four goals with six assists for the Maple Leafs. Tavares has seven goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

Hampus Lindholm has four goals and nine assists for the Bruins. David Pastrnak has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.9 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 9-1-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Bruins: Charlie McAvoy: out (shoulder), David Krejci: day to day (upper body), Jeremy Swayman: out (undisclosed), Derek Forbort: out (upper-body), Matthew Filipe: out (undisclosed).