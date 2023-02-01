 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Where to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on February 1, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$74.99$74.99$69.99$25$40$40$64.99
NESN≥ $99.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $99.99
Includes: NESN + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $74.99
Includes: NESN + 25 Top Cable Channels

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Bruins take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins (38-7-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 31-12-8 record overall and a 7-4-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have gone 13-3-4 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Boston is 8-4-3 against the Atlantic Division and 38-7-5 overall. The Bruins have committed 217 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 28 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 38 goals and 32 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has scored four goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Matt Murray: out (ankle), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Auston Matthews: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.