Where to Watch Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on February 1, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins. The game is airing exclusively on NESN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins

When: Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: NESN

Stream: Watch with DIRECTV STREAM

In Boston, the game is streaming on NESN, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It's also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Boston, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Boston Bruins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV.

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Bruins take 3-game losing streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins (38-7-5, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to stop their three-game skid with a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 31-12-8 record overall and a 7-4-2 record in Atlantic Division play. The Maple Leafs have gone 13-3-4 in games they have fewer penalties than their opponent.

Boston is 8-4-3 against the Atlantic Division and 38-7-5 overall. The Bruins have committed 217 total penalties (4.3 per game) to rank eighth in league play.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams square off this season. The Maple Leafs won 2-1 in the last matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has 28 goals and 31 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has two goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

David Pastrnak has 38 goals and 32 assists for the Bruins. Pavel Zacha has scored four goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.8 penalties and 12.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Matt Murray: out (ankle), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Auston Matthews: out (knee), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Bruins: Jake DeBrusk: out (fibula), Tomas Nosek: out (foot).