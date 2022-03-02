How to Watch Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Buffalo Sabres. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres

When: Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: MSG

In Buffalo, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Buffalo, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Buffalo Sabres, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Buffalo Sabres vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Buffalo visits Matthews and the Maple Leafs

Buffalo Sabres (16-30-8, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (35-14-4, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews and Toronto square off against Buffalo. Matthews currently ranks fourth in the league with 68 points, scoring 37 goals and totaling 31 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 9-3-0 against the rest of their division. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.4 assists per game, led by Mitch Marner with 0.8.

The Sabres are 5-9-4 against the rest of their division. Buffalo ranks 24th in the Eastern Conference with 29.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

In their last matchup on Nov. 13, Toronto won 5-4. Morgan Rielly recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 68 points, scoring 37 goals and adding 31 assists. Michael Bunting has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 22 goals and has 40 points. Alex Tuch has seven assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 7.4 assists, four penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with an .882 save percentage.

Sabres: 2-7-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.8 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Pierre Engvall: day to day (illness).

Sabres: Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Jack Quinn: out (lower body), Henri Jokiharju: day to day (lower-body).