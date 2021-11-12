How to Watch Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 12, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Calgary Flames. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames

When: Friday, November 12, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Calgary Flames, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Calgary Flames vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto hosts Calgary after Nylander's 2-goal game

By The Associated Press

Calgary Flames (7-3-3, third in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (8-5-1, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -150, Flames +127; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Calgary Flames after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 win against the Flyers.

The Maple Leafs are 6-2-1 at home. Toronto ranks 28th in the league with 34.5 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The Flames are 5-2-0 on the road. Calgary is seventh in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Andrew Mangiapane with nine.

The teams match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nylander leads the Maple Leafs with seven goals and has 13 points. John Tavares has seven goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Johnny Gaudreau leads the Flames with 10 total assists and has 14 points. Mangiapane has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-4-0, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Flames: 6-2-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: John Tavares: day to day (undisclosed).

Flames: None listed.