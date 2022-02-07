How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on February 7, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, February 7, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto plays Carolina, aims for 6th straight win

Carolina Hurricanes (31-9-2, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-10-3, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -129, Hurricanes +105

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto heads into a matchup against Carolina as winners of five games in a row.

The Maple Leafs are 15-6-1 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game, led by Auston Matthews with 29.

The Hurricanes are 15-6-1 in conference play. Carolina is fifth in the NHL averaging 6.1 assists per game, led by Tony DeAngelo with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Oct. 25, Carolina won 4-1. Andrei Svechnikov recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 29 goals and has 51 points. Mitch Marner has eight goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Sebastian Aho has 45 total points while scoring 19 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Hurricanes. DeAngelo has nine assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.3 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (concussion).

Hurricanes: Teuvo Teravainen: day to day (undisclosed).