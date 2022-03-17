How to Watch Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Carolina Hurricanes. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes

In Raleigh, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Carolina Hurricanes games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Raleigh, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Carolina Hurricanes, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto hosts Carolina following shutout win

Carolina Hurricanes (41-13-5, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (38-17-5, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the Carolina Hurricanes after the Maple Leafs shut out Dallas 4-0. Erik Kallgren earned the victory in the net for Toronto after recording 35 saves.

The Maple Leafs are 20-9-2 in conference matchups. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 47 power-play goals, led by John Tavares with seven.

The Hurricanes are 11-6-0 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Carolina has scored 197 goals and is eighth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 27.

In their last meeting on Feb. 7, Toronto won 4-3. Mitch Marner scored a team-high two goals for the Maple Leafs in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 42 assists and has 48 points this season. Marner has six goals and 12 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Aho leads the Hurricanes with 27 goals and has 61 points. Teuvo Teravainen has four goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with an .879 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 7-2-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 1.9 goals per game with a .937 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Jack Campbell: out (rib).

Hurricanes: Seth Jarvis: day to day (hip), Brendan Smith: out (upper-body), Tony DeAngelo: out (midsection).