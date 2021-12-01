How to Watch Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on December 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Colorado Avalanche. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche

When: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: Altitude

Stream: Watch with Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM

In Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Altitude, this is your only option to stream Colorado Avalanche games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Denver, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Colorado Avalanche, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Colorado Avalanche vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs face the Avalanche on 4-game win streak

By The Associated Press

Colorado Avalanche (11-6-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (16-6-1, first in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -118, Avalanche -103

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto is looking to keep its four-game win streak going when the Maple Leafs take on Colorado.

The Maple Leafs are 9-3-1 at home. Toronto is 21st in the league with 33.8 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The Avalanche are 4-4-0 on the road. Colorado averages 10.8 points per game to lead the Western Conference, recording 4.0 goals and 6.8 assists per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 10 goals and has 19 points. William Nylander has four goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nazem Kadri has 27 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling 20 assists for the Avalanche. Cale Makar has 14 points over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 9-1-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.1 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.2 goals per game with a .961 save percentage.

Avalanche: 7-2-1, averaging 4.9 goals, 8.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Avalanche: J.T. Compher: out (upper-body), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower-body).