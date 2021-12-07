How to Watch Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on December 7, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio and Fox Sports Ohio, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

In Columbus, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio (previously Fox Sports Ohio), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Columbus Blue Jackets games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Columbus, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Columbus plays Toronto on 4-game road skid

By The Associated Press

Columbus Blue Jackets (13-10-0, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (17-7-2, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -284, Blue Jackets +225; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus hits the road against Toronto looking to stop its four-game road slide.

The Maple Leafs are 9-4-1 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto ranks third in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Mitch Marner with 0.6.

The Blue Jackets are 4-6-0 in conference matchups. Columbus has scored 74 goals and ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per game. Boone Jenner leads the team with 11.

The teams match up Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 15 assists and has 26 points this season. Auston Matthews has nine goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Oliver Bjorkstrand has 19 total points while scoring six goals and totaling 13 assists for the Blue Jackets. Adam Boqvist has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.7 goals, seven assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .941 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 5-5-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .902 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Joseph Woll: day to day (undisclosed), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper body).

Blue Jackets: None listed.