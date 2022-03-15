How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest (previously Fox Sports Southwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southwest, this is your only option to stream Dallas Stars games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Matthews, Maple Leafs to host the Stars

Dallas Stars (32-22-3, fifth in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (37-17-5, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Dallas. He ranks fifth in the league with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and totaling 32 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 20-7-2 on their home ice. Toronto ranks third in the NHL averaging 3.7 goals per game, led by Matthews with 45.

The Stars have gone 12-14-2 away from home. Dallas is ninth in the Western Conference recording 8 points per game, averaging 2.9 goals and 5.0 assists.

The teams face off Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 77 points, scoring 45 goals and registering 32 assists. Mitch Marner has six goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Joe Pavelski has 60 total points while scoring 23 goals and totaling 37 assists for the Stars. Jason Robertson has nine goals over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .865 save percentage.

Stars: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Jack Campbell: out (rib).

Stars: None listed.