How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Stars bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Dallas Stars (3-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple Leafs had a 27.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 63 goals on 231 chances.

Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 20-22-3 in road games a season ago. The Stars averaged 2.8 goals on 30.3 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).

