How to Watch Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on October 20, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Dallas Stars. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Southwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

In Dallas, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Dallas, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Dallas Stars, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Dallas Stars vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Stars bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Maple Leafs

Dallas Stars (3-0-0, first in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (2-2-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars aim to keep their three-game win streak alive when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto had a 54-21-7 record overall and a 33-10-2 record in home games last season. The Maple Leafs had a 27.3% power play success rate last season, scoring 63 goals on 231 chances.

Dallas went 46-30-6 overall and 20-22-3 in road games a season ago. The Stars averaged 2.8 goals on 30.3 shots per game last season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

Stars: Nick Caamano: out (back).