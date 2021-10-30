How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on October 30, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Fox Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Fox Sports Detroit, which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Fox Sports Detroit, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Fox Sports Detroit and Bally Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs host the Red Wings following overtime victory

By The Associated Press

Detroit Red Wings (4-2-2, third in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (3-4-1, fifth in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -253, Red Wings +206; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit Toronto after the Maple Leafs knocked off Chicago 3-2 in overtime.

Toronto went 35-14-7 overall in the 2020-21 season while going 18-7-3 at home. The Maple Leafs scored 186 total goals last season while collecting 336 assists.

Detroit finished 19-27-10 overall with a 7-16-5 record on the road a season ago. The Red Wings averaged 2.2 goals on 27.3 shots per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: None listed.