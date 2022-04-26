How to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on April 26, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Extra, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit the game is streaming on Bally Sports Extra. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Extra or Bally Sports Extra, this is your only option to stream Detroit Red Wings games all year long.

What is Bally Sports Extra?

Unlike Bally Sports, most games that air on Bally Sports Extra won’t be available in your channel guide. Instead, you will have to use your TV Everywhere credentials, the log-in that comes with your streaming or cable subscription, to watch the games on Bally Sports Extra in the Bally Sports App.

If your Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, offers your local Bally Sports RSN, you are also eligible to stream Bally Sports Extra.

In some cases, Bally Sports Extra will be available as an overflow channel in your guide, or simulcast on a Sinclair-owned local affiliate network.

How to Stream Bally Sports Extra?

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Detroit, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Detroit visits Toronto following shutout win

Detroit Red Wings (31-39-10, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (52-21-7, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits Toronto after the Red Wings shut out New Jersey 3-0. Alex Nedeljkovic earned the victory in the net for Detroit after recording 17 saves.

The Maple Leafs are 14-8-2 against the rest of their division. Toronto is third in the NHL recording 10.4 points per game, averaging 3.8 goals and 6.6 assists.

The Red Wings are 21-22-5 in Eastern Conference play. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. Givani Smith leads the team serving 108 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 26, Toronto won 10-7. Mitch Marner recorded a team-high 6 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 104 points, scoring 58 goals and collecting 46 assists. William Nylander has five goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Moritz Seider leads the Red Wings with 43 total assists and has 49 points. Jakub Vrana has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Red Wings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin), Michael Bunting: day to day (undisclosed).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: out for season (core), Givani Smith: out (undisclosed), Filip Zadina: out for season (illness).