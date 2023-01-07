Where to Watch Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on January 7, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Detroit Red Wings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings

In Detroit, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Detroit, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Detroit Red Wings game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Price: $19.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit 7-Day Free Trial $19.99 / month ballysports.com Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Detroit and Fox Sports Detroit + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM with Promo Code: Score.

Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Atlantic Division opponents meet when Toronto hosts Detroit

Detroit Red Wings (16-14-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (23-9-7, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Maple Leafs -259, Red Wings +213; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division action on Saturday.

Toronto has a 5-1-1 record in Atlantic Division games and a 23-9-7 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a 21-2-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Detroit has gone 16-14-7 overall with a 4-7-2 record against the Atlantic Division. The Red Wings have gone 3-3-5 in one-goal games.

The teams match up Saturday for the second time this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has 14 goals and 30 assists for the Maple Leafs. Michael Bunting has scored eight goals with one assist over the last 10 games.

Filip Hronek has seven goals and 21 assists for the Red Wings. Elmer Soderblom has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.7 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game.

Red Wings: 3-6-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Red Wings: Robert Hagg: out (undisclosed), Tyler Bertuzzi: out (hand/wrist), Mark Pysyk: out (achilles), Olli Maatta: out (illness), Filip Zadina: out (lower-body), Matt Luff: out (upper-body).