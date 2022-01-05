How to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on January 5, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers

When: Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Live TV Streaming Option

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs play the Oilers on 3-game win streak

Edmonton Oilers (18-13-2, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (21-8-2, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto will attempt to keep its three-game win streak intact when the Maple Leafs take on Edmonton.

The Maple Leafs are 13-4-1 at home. Toronto is fifth in the NHL recording 9.4 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 6.1 assists.

The Oilers are 8-7-2 in road games. Edmonton has scored 109 goals and is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game. Leon Draisaitl leads the team with 25.

In their last matchup on Dec. 14, Toronto won 5-1. Auston Matthews recorded a team-high 2 points for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 33 points, scoring 20 goals and registering 13 assists. William Nylander has 16 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-eight in 33 games this season. Connor McDavid has eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Oilers: 2-6-2, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Oilers: Mike Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Zack Kassian: out (health protocols), Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: day to day (undisclosed).