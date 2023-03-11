 Skip to Content
Where to Watch Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 11, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Edmonton Oilers. The game is airing exclusively on NHL Network, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, fuboTV, and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

All Live TV Streaming Services

Sling TV

Price: $40

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

fuboTV

Price: $85.98

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $109.99
Includes: NHL Network + 35 Top Cable Channels

Edmonton Oilers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs take on the Oilers, look to extend home win streak

Edmonton Oilers (36-22-8, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (39-17-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs, on a three-game home winning streak, host the Edmonton Oilers.

Toronto is 39-17-8 overall and 23-6-4 in home games. The Maple Leafs are 16-3-7 in one-goal games.

Edmonton has a 20-10-3 record in road games and a 36-22-8 record overall. The Oilers have committed 266 total penalties (4.0 per game) to rank ninth in league play.

The teams meet Saturday for the second time this season. The Oilers won 5-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 29 goals and 33 assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Leon Draisaitl has scored 41 goals with 56 assists for the Oilers. Connor McDavid has 12 goals and 11 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 2.7 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 4.5 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Ryan O’Reilly: out (finger), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Jake Muzzin: out for season (spine), Luke Schenn: day to day (personal), John Tavares: day to day (illness).

Oilers: Ryan Murray: out (back), Oscar Klefbom: out (shoulder), Mike Smith: out (undisclosed).

