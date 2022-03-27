How to Watch Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 27, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 27, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Florida Panthers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Fox Sports Florida, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers

In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida (previously Fox Sports Florida). Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Florida, this is your only option to stream Florida Panthers games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Miami, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Florida Panthers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto hosts Florida after shootout victory

Florida Panthers (44-14-6, first in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (40-19-5, fourth in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -115, Panthers -105; over/under is 7

BOTTOM LINE: Florida visits the Toronto Maple Leafs after the Panthers knocked off Ottawa 4-3 in a shootout.

The Maple Leafs are 22-10-2 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has scored 232 goals and is third in the league averaging 3.6 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 47.

The Panthers are 11-1-2 against the rest of their division. Florida leads the Eastern Conference recording 37.0 shots per game while averaging 4.0 goals.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 47 goals, adding 34 assists and totaling 81 points. Mitch Marner has eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jonathan Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 68 total assists and has 89 points. Sam Reinhart has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.6 goals, six assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Panthers: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 6.9 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ondrej Kase: out (concussion).

Panthers: Jonas Johansson: out (covid-19), Anton Lundell: day to day (lower body), Markus Nutivaara: out (undisclosed).