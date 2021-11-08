How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 8, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, November 8, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West (previously Fox Sports West), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports West, this is your only option to stream Los Angeles Kings games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Kings visit the Maple Leafs after overtime win

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Kings (5-5-1, fourth in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-1, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -227, Kings +182; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host Los Angeles after the Kings defeated New Jersey 3-2 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs are 6-1-1 at home. Toronto leads the league shooting 34.7 shots per game while averaging 2.7 goals.

The Kings are 0-3-1 on the road. Los Angeles ranks 27th in the NHL with 35.1 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 12 points, scoring six goals and adding six assists. Mitch Marner has eight assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Anze Kopitar has 14 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling seven assists for the Kings. Alex Iafallo has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Kings: Viktor Arvidsson: day to day (health protocols).