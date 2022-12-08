How to Watch Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on December 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Los Angeles Kings. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports West and Fox Sports West, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings

In Los Angeles, the game is streaming on Bally Sports West, which is available with Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Los Angeles, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Los Angeles Kings, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+ and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Los Angeles Kings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Kings visit the Maple Leafs following Arvidsson's 2-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (14-10-4, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (15-5-6, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Kings visit the Toronto Maple Leafs after Viktor Arvidsson’s two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Kings’ 5-2 win.

Toronto has gone 8-2-3 at home and 15-5-6 overall. The Maple Leafs are 14-1-4 when scoring at least three goals.

Los Angeles has gone 7-5-2 on the road and 14-10-4 overall. The Kings have gone 12-5-1 when scoring three or more goals.

The matchup Thursday is the fourth time these teams square off this season. The Kings won 4-2 in the last meeting. Arvidsson led the Kings with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares has scored 12 goals with 14 assists for the Maple Leafs. William Nylander has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

Kevin Fiala has scored nine goals with 21 assists for the Kings. Sean Durzi has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-0-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game.

Kings: 4-3-3, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.7 assists, 2.9 penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: day to day (lower body), Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Morgan Rielly: out (knee), T.J. Brodie: out (oblique), Jake Muzzin: out (neck), Jordie Benn: out (upper body).

Kings: Brendan Lemieux: out (lower-body).