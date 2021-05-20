Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens on May 20, 2021 Live Online

After a unique NHL regular season which split the teams into four divisions, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Online

When: Starting May 20th at 7:30pm ET

Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto

TV: NHL Network (U.S.) / SportsNet (Canada)

How to Stream Round 1: Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Canadiens/Maple Leafs series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch the game in the United States. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or with Sling TV which includes NHL Network in their Sports Extra plan.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Streaming Schedule

Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | NHLN, SN, CBC, TVAS

Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m.: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | CNBC, SN, CBC, TVAS

Monday, May 24, 7 p.m.: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | SN, CBC, TVAS

Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD

*Thursday, May 27, TBD: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | TBD

*Saturday, May 29, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD

*Monday, May 31, TBD: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | TBD

