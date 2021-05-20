 Skip to Content
Stanley Cup Playoffs 2021: How to Watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens on May 20, 2021 Live Online

Jason Gurwin

After a unique NHL regular season which split the teams into four divisions, the NHL Playoffs return for their first round of playoff games.

On their quest for the Stanley Cup, the Montreal Canadiens will face the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game series to see who will advance in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs

How to Watch Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Online

  • When: Starting May 20th at 7:30pm ET
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
  • TV: NHL Network (U.S.) / SportsNet (Canada)
  • Stream: Watch with Sling TV + Sports Extra Pack

How to Stream Round 1: Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Live Without Cable

There are five major streaming providers that offer Live TV Streaming. These allow you to watch the Canadiens/Maple Leafs series live using iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, Chromecast, and Web.

This is the best option for fans that want to watch the game in the United States. You can stream it with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV or with Sling TV which includes NHL Network in their Sports Extra plan.

Canadiens vs. Maple Leafs Streaming Schedule

  • Thursday, May 20, 7:30 p.m.: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | NHLN, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Saturday, May 22, 7 p.m.: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | CNBC, SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Monday, May 24, 7 p.m.: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | SN, CBC, TVAS
  • Tuesday, May 25, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD
  • *Thursday, May 27, TBD: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | TBD
  • *Saturday, May 29, TBD: Maple Leafs at Canadiens | TBD
  • *Monday, May 31, TBD: Canadiens at Maple Leafs | TBD
All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports Network + 29 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $11 Sports Plus
Includes: NHL Network

AT&T TV

Price: $94.99
Includes: NHL Network, CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports Network + 34 Top Cable Channels

Sling TV

Price: $35
Includes: USA Network and NBC Sports Network + 23 Top Cable Channels

Add-on: $6 News Extra
Includes: CNBC

Add-on: $11 Sports Extra
Includes: NHL Network

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports Network + 31 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: CNBC, USA Network, and NBC Sports Network + 30 Top Cable Channels

Toronto/Montreal Preview

