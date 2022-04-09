How to Watch Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on April 9, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Montreal Canadiens. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens

When: Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Montreal Canadiens, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Montreal Canadiens vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Matthews and Toronto take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (20-40-11, eighth in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (46-19-6, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Montreal. He’s fifth in the league with 97 points, scoring 56 goals and totaling 41 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 26-10-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 58 power-play goals, led by Matthews with 15.

The Canadiens are 13-24-4 against conference opponents. Montreal averages 10.2 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Michael Pezzetta leads the team serving 68 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 26, Montreal won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews has 97 total points for the Maple Leafs, 56 goals and 41 assists. Mitch Marner has seven goals and 17 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Nick Suzuki leads the Canadiens with 34 total assists and has 53 points. Chris Wideman has 8 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.8 goals, 7.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 10.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .884 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

Canadiens: Jeff Petry: out (lower body), Michael Pezzetta: day to day (upper body).