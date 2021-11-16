How to Watch Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 16, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Nashville Predators. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators

In Nashville, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Nashville Predators games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Nashville, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Nashville Predators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Nashville Predators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs play the Predators, look for 4th straight win

By The Associated Press

Nashville Predators (9-5-1, fourth in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (10-5-1, fourth in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -190, Predators +157; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto comes into a matchup with Nashville as winners of three consecutive games.

The Maple Leafs are 7-2-1 at home. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 shots per game while averaging 2.7 goals.

The Predators are 5-2-1 on the road. Nashville is ninth in the Western Conference averaging 2.9 goals per game, led by Matt Duchene with nine.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 15 points, scoring eight goals and adding seven assists. Auston Matthews has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Duchene leads the Predators with nine goals and has 16 points. Roman Josi has four goals over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Predators: 8-1-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Predators: David Rittich: out (covid-19), Mark Borowiecki: day to day (upper body), Alexandre Carrier: day to day (upper body).