How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on January 31, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils

When: Monday, January 31, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST

TV: MSG

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto takes on New Jersey, aims for 5th straight home win

New Jersey Devils (15-23-5, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (27-10-3, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts New Jersey trying to continue its four-game home winning streak.

The Maple Leafs are 13-6-1 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has scored 138 goals and ranks fifth in the NHL averaging 3.4 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 25.

The Devils are 11-12-3 in Eastern Conference play. New Jersey ranks 22nd in the Eastern Conference with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.8 goals.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 45 points, scoring 25 goals and registering 20 assists. Alexander Kerfoot has two goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jesper Bratt leads the Devils with 14 goals and has 39 points. Jack Hughes has three goals and six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging four goals, 6.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with an .896 save percentage.

Devils: 2-8-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: day to day (concussion).

Devils: Michael McLeod: day to day (undisclosed).