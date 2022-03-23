 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial$10 OFFSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
MSG+≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG+ + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: MSG+ + 35 Top Cable Channels

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: New Jersey visits Toronto on 6-game road skid

New Jersey Devils (23-35-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (39-18-5, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -337, Devils +263; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey travels to Toronto looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Maple Leafs are 21-9-2 in conference matchups. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.7 goals.

The Devils are 9-10-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Feb. 1, Toronto won 7-1. Mitch Marner scored two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 79 points, scoring 46 goals and collecting 33 assists. Marner has nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 21 goals and has 49 points. Bratt has 12 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Mark Giordano: day to day (coach’s decision), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion).

Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (illness), Pavel Zacha: day to day (upper-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.