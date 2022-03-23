How to Watch New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 23, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the New Jersey Devils. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils

When: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: MSG+

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New Jersey Devils, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

New Jersey Devils vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: New Jersey visits Toronto on 6-game road skid

New Jersey Devils (23-35-5, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (39-18-5, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -337, Devils +263; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey travels to Toronto looking to end its six-game road skid.

The Maple Leafs are 21-9-2 in conference matchups. Toronto is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 34.6 shots per game and is averaging 3.7 goals.

The Devils are 9-10-2 against opponents from the Metropolitan. New Jersey ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.2 assists per game, led by Jesper Bratt with 0.7.

In their last meeting on Feb. 1, Toronto won 7-1. Mitch Marner scored two goals for the Maple Leafs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 79 points, scoring 46 goals and collecting 33 assists. Marner has nine assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jack Hughes leads the Devils with 21 goals and has 49 points. Bratt has 12 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.7 goals per game with an .885 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 4.8 assists, 2.4 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Mark Giordano: day to day (coach’s decision), Ondrej Kase: out (concussion).

Devils: Jonas Siegenthaler: day to day (illness), Pavel Zacha: day to day (upper-body).