How to Watch New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on April 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the New York Islanders. The game is airing exclusively on MSG+, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders

When: Sunday, April 17, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT

TV: MSG+

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG+, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Islanders, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM.

New York Islanders vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto hosts New York following overtime win

New York Islanders (35-30-9, fifth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (49-20-6, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -200, Islanders +166; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts the New York Islanders after the Maple Leafs beat Ottawa 5-4 in overtime.

The Maple Leafs are 29-11-3 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto has scored 289 goals and is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.8 goals per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 58.

The Islanders are 22-16-4 in conference games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 29.0 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 22, Toronto won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 58 goals and has 102 points. Mitch Marner has 19 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Brock Nelson has 56 total points while scoring 34 goals and totaling 22 assists for the Islanders. Mathew Barzal has seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging 5.2 goals, 8.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .881 save percentage.

Islanders: 7-3-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

Islanders: Semyon Varlamov: day to day (illness), Scott Mayfield: out (lower-body), Cal Clutterbuck: out for season (shoulder).