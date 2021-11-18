 Skip to Content
How to Watch New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 18, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on MSG, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers

In New York, the game is streaming on MSG, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of New York, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: MSG + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $84.99
Includes: MSG + 35 Top Cable Channels

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto hosts New York after shutout victory

By The Associated Press

New York Rangers (10-3-3, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (11-5-1, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -169, Rangers +138; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit Toronto after the Maple Leafs shut out Nashville 3-0. Jack Campbell earned the victory in the net for Toronto after recording 24 saves.

The Maple Leafs are 7-3-1 in conference play. Toronto ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference averaging 4.8 assists per game, led by Mitch Marner with 0.6.

The Rangers are 8-1-0 in conference matchups. New York averages 8.9 penalty minutes per game, the 10th-most in the Eastern Conference. Jacob Trouba leads the team serving 24 total minutes.

New York took down Toronto 2-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Oct. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with eight goals, adding seven assists and recording 15 points. Marner has 14 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Chris Kreider leads the Rangers with 12 goals and has 15 points. Artemi Panarin has three goals over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 9-1-0, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-2-2, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Rangers: None listed.

