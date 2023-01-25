Where to Watch New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on January 25, 2023: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the New York Rangers. The game is airing exclusively on TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers

In New York and nationally the game will be streaming on TNT, which is available with a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF). It’s also available on Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. Since it’s a nationally televised game, it won’t air on your local RSN.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Toronto Maple Leafs vs. New York Rangers game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Sling TV, DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to Sling TV (50% OFF).

New York Rangers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Maple Leafs play the Rangers after Nylander's 2-goal performance

New York Rangers (25-14-7, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (29-11-8, second in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers after William Nylander’s two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Maple Leafs’ 5-2 win.

Toronto has an 18-3-4 record in home games and a 29-11-8 record overall. The Maple Leafs have scored 163 total goals (3.4 per game) to rank sixth in NHL play.

New York has a 14-5-3 record in road games and a 25-14-7 record overall. The Rangers have a +22 scoring differential, with 143 total goals scored and 121 given up.

Wednesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Rangers won 3-1 in the last meeting. Mika Zibanejad led the Rangers with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nylander has scored 26 goals with 30 assists for the Maple Leafs. Mitchell Marner has three goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games.

Adam Fox has nine goals and 36 assists for the Rangers. Zibanejad has six goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Rangers: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Victor Mete: out (lower body), Nicholas Robertson: out for season (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), T.J. Brodie: out (rib), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Rangers: None listed.