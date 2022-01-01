How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on January 1, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, January 1, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto hosts Ottawa after Matthews' 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (9-17-2, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (20-8-2, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators visit Toronto after Auston Matthews scored two goals in the Maple Leafs’ 5-1 victory against the Oilers.

The Maple Leafs are 10-5-1 against conference opponents. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.9 assists per game, led by Morgan Rielly with 0.7.

The Senators are 6-7-1 in Eastern Conference play. Ottawa averages 10.5 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the Eastern Conference. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Oct. 16, Toronto won 3-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews has 33 total points for the Maple Leafs, 20 goals and 13 assists. William Nylander has six goals over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Drake Batherson leads the Senators with 28 points, scoring nine goals and adding 19 assists. Tkachuk has 11 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 4.7 goals, 8.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Senators: 5-4-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.9 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (covid-19).

Senators: Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel), Anton Forsberg: out (health protocols).