How to Watch Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on October 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Ottawa Senators. The game is airing exclusively on ESPN+.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators

When: Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: Watch with Subscription to ESPN+

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators on ESPN+?

If you live outside of market, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Ottawa Senators, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like ESPN+. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to ESPN+.

Ottawa Senators vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Senators take on the Maple Leafs in Atlantic Division action

Ottawa Senators (0-1-0, eighth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (1-1-0, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs play the Ottawa Senators in a matchup of Atlantic Division squads.

Toronto went 19-11-3 in Atlantic Division play and had a 54-21-7 record overall last season. The Maple Leafs scored 312 total goals last season (3.8 per game on 34.6 shots per game).

Ottawa went 11-12-3 in Atlantic Division play and had a 33-42-7 record overall last season. The Senators allowed 3.2 goals per game while scoring 2.7 last season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Timothy Liljegren: out (hernia), Jordie Benn: out (groin), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Rodion Amirov: out (head), Mikhail Abramov: out (back).

Senators: Artem Zub: day to day (undisclosed), Cam Talbot: out (upper-body), Mathieu Joseph: day to day (undisclosed).