How to Watch Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on April 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Philadelphia Flyers. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers

In Philadelphia, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Philadelphia, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on Hulu Live TV and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Philadelphia, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Philadelphia Flyers vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Matthews, Maple Leafs to host the Flyers

Philadelphia Flyers (23-42-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (50-20-6, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup against Philadelphia. He’s fifth in the league with 102 points, scoring 58 goals and totaling 44 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 30-11-3 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto leads the league with 13 shorthanded goals, led by Ilya Mikheyev with four.

The Flyers are 7-14-4 against opponents from the Metropolitan. Philadelphia is last in the NHL averaging only 4.2 assists per game. Travis Konecny leads them with 33 total assists.

Toronto took down Philadelphia 6-3 in the last meeting between these teams on April 2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 58 goals and has 102 points. Mitch Marner has 18 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Cam Atkinson leads the Flyers with 23 goals and has 50 points. Kevin Hayes has two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-1-1, averaging five goals, 8.5 assists, 4.1 penalties and 11 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

Flyers: 2-8-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 4.2 goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Jake Muzzin: out (undisclosed), Auston Matthews: day to day (undisclosed), Petr Mrazek: out (groin).

Flyers: Cam York: day to day (lower-body), Rasmus Ristolainen: out (upper body), Patrick Brown: day to day (upper-body), Nick Seeler: out (lower-body), Carter Hart: day to day (lower-body), Cam Atkinson: day to day (lower-body).