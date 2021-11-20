How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

For those out-of-market, while NHL.TV out-of-market games are now on ESPN+, this Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins game won’t be available since it is on NHL Network.

For those out-of-market, you can stream the game on NHL Network, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It is also available with Sling TV, as part of their Sports Extra Add-On ($11), and DIRECTV STREAM Premier Plan.

However, during the NHL regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto puts home win streak on the line against Pittsburgh

By The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-6-4, seventh in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (12-5-1, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -166, Penguins +140; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto hosts Pittsburgh looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Maple Leafs are 8-3-1 in Eastern Conference games. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference shooting 33.9 shots per game while averaging 2.7 goals.

The Penguins are 5-5-1 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.0 goals per game, led by Jake Guentzel with six.

In their last meeting on Oct. 23, Pittsburgh won 7-1. Drew O’Connor scored two goals for the Penguins.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tavares leads the Maple Leafs with 16 points, scoring eight goals and registering eight assists. Auston Matthews has 13 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with six goals and has 13 points. Kasperi Kapanen has four goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 9-1-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 1.7 goals per game with a .943 save percentage.

Penguins: 3-5-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.5 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Penguins: None listed.