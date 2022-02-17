 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh≥ $89.99-----

All Live TV Streaming Options

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 27 Top Cable Channels

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh + 35 Top Cable Channels

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Pittsburgh takes on Toronto, seeks 5th straight victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (31-11-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-3, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are 16-6-1 in conference play. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Morgan Rielly with 0.8.

The Penguins are 18-6-3 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh has scored 167 goals and is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 25.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Pittsburgh won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-15 in 46 games this season. Mitch Marner has 20 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 25 goals and has 51 points. Sidney Crosby has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.