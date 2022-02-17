How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on February 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Pittsburgh takes on Toronto, seeks 5th straight victory

Pittsburgh Penguins (31-11-8, first in the Metropolitan) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (31-12-3, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh will attempt to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Toronto.

The Maple Leafs are 16-6-1 in conference play. Toronto is second in the Eastern Conference averaging 6.2 assists per game, led by Morgan Rielly with 0.8.

The Penguins are 18-6-3 against conference opponents. Pittsburgh has scored 167 goals and is fifth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.3 goals per game. Jake Guentzel leads the team with 25.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, Pittsburgh won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexander Kerfoot leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-15 in 46 games this season. Mitch Marner has 20 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Guentzel leads the Penguins with 25 goals and has 51 points. Sidney Crosby has 11 assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-3-0, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with an .888 save percentage.

Penguins: 6-1-3, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .918 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper-body).