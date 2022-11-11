How to Watch Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, November 11, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Pittsburgh Penguins. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

In Pittsburgh, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, which is available with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Pittsburgh, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, and every out-of-market NHL game with NHL Power Play on ESPN+. To watch the game, all you need is a subscription to ESPN+, or The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Pittsburgh Penguins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Toronto takes on Pittsburgh after Liljegren's 2-goal showing

Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Timothy Liljegren’s two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Maple Leafs’ 4-3 overtime loss.

Toronto is 5-1-1 in home games and 7-4-3 overall. The Maple Leafs have a 2-0-1 record in games they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponents.

Pittsburgh has gone 2-5-1 in road games and 4-6-2 overall. The Penguins have allowed 44 goals while scoring 42 for a -2 scoring differential.

The teams play Friday for the fourth time this season. The Maple Leafs won 4-1 in the last matchup. Liljegren led the Maple Leafs with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: William Nylander has scored five goals with eight assists for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares has seven goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Jake Guentzel has scored six goals with four assists for the Penguins. Rickard Rakell has four goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-2-3, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.3 penalties and 10 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

Penguins: 3-6-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Ilya Samsonov: out (knee), Joseph Woll: out (shoulder), Kyle Clifford: out (shoulder), Carl Dahlstrom: out (shoulder), Matt Murray: out (abductor), Jake Muzzin: out (neck).

Penguins: Teddy Blueger: out (upper body), Pierre-Olivier Joseph: day to day (lower body), Jeff Carter: day to day (lower-body), Jan Rutta: day to day (upper body).