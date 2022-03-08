How to Watch Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on March 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at 8:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Seattle Kraken. The game is airing exclusively on Root Sports Northwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken

In Seattle, the game is streaming on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Seattle, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Seattle Kraken, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV and DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Seattle Kraken vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Seattle faces Toronto on 6-game road skid

Seattle Kraken (17-36-5, eighth in the Pacific) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (36-16-4, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -271, Kraken +219; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle visits Toronto looking to end its six-game road slide.

The Maple Leafs are 19-7-1 at home. Toronto serves 7.1 penalty minutes per game, the least in the NHL. Carl Dahlstrom leads the team averaging 2.0.

The Kraken are 7-19-2 on the road. Seattle averages 8.6 penalty minutes per game, the ninth-most in the Western Conference. Jeremy Lauzon leads the team serving 61 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Feb. 14, Toronto won 6-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Bunting leads the Maple Leafs with a plus-18 in 56 games this season. Mitch Marner has 17 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Jared McCann leads the Kraken with 33 points, scoring 21 goals and registering 12 assists. Calle Jarnkrok has four assists over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-4-1, averaging four goals, 7.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with an .876 save percentage.

Kraken: 1-8-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with an .887 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Ondrej Kase: day to day (upper-body).

Kraken: Brandon Tanev: out for season (lower body).