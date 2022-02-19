How to Watch St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on February 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the St. Louis Blues. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues

In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest (previously Fox Sports Midwest), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream St. Louis Blues games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues on ESPN+?

If you live outside of St. Louis, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. St. Louis Blues, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest and Fox Sports Midwest + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream

St. Louis Blues vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Matthews and Toronto take on St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (28-14-6, third in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-12-3, third in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews leads Toronto into a matchup with St. Louis. He’s seventh in the league with 59 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 26 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 18-4-1 at home. Toronto is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 6.2 assists per game, led by Morgan Rielly averaging 0.8.

The Blues are 10-8-4 in road games. St. Louis is fifth in the league recording 9.7 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 15, Toronto won 6-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 36 assists and has 42 points this season. Mitch Marner has nine goals and 11 assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Vladimir Tarasenko leads the Blues with 45 points, scoring 18 goals and adding 27 assists. Brayden Schenn has eight goals and six assists over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 8-2-0, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 7.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 4.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blues: Marco Scandella: out (lower-body).