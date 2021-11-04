How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on November 4, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

In Tampa, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun (previously Fox Sports Sun), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Tampa Bay Lightning games all year long.

Can you stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning on ESPN+?

If you live outside of Tampa, you can stream Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, and every out-of-market NHL game with a subscription to ESPN+, as well as The Disney Bundle.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Tampa Bay faces Toronto, looks for 4th straight victory

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (5-3-1, third in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (5-4-1, second in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -132, Lightning +110; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay is looking to extend its three-game win streak with a victory against Toronto.

Toronto finished 35-14-7 overall and 18-7-3 at home during the 2020-21 season. The Maple Leafs recorded 336 assists on 186 total goals last season.

Tampa Bay went 36-17-3 overall with a 15-10-3 record on the road during the 2020-21 season. The Lightning recorded 299 assists on 180 total goals last season.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Lightning: Zach Bogosian: out (lower-body).