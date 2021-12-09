How to Watch Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Live Online on December 9, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Thursday, December 9, 2021 at 7:00 PM EST, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Tampa Bay Lightning. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun and Fox Sports Sun, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Toronto Maple Leafs Game Preview: Stamkos and the Lightning visit the Maple Leafs

By The Associated Press

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-5-4, second in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (18-7-2, first in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -133, Lightning +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos leads Tampa Bay into a matchup against Toronto. He’s 10th in the league with 28 points, scoring 12 goals and recording 16 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 10-4-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 21 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with six.

The Lightning are 5-2-1 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Stamkos with 12.

In their last meeting on Nov. 4, Toronto won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 19 assists and has 22 points this season. Matthews has 10 goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 22 total assists and has 27 points. Stamkos has seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower-body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).